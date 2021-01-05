Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

