Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KOP. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

KOP stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $628.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

