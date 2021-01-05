Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.40

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 153451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 303.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.