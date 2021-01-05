Kuverit Hits One Day Volume of $128.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 61.6% against the dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $317,230.30 and approximately $128.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00347905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023847 BTC.

About Kuverit

KUV is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,341,236,220 tokens. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kuverit Token Trading

Kuverit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

