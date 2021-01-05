KZ Cash Achieves Market Cap of $2,028.59 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $2,028.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011993 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

