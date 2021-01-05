L Brands (NYSE:LB) Trading Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 6,713,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,526,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised L Brands to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in L Brands by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

