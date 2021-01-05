L Brands (NYSE:LB) Trading Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 6,713,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,526,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised L Brands to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.
In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About L Brands (NYSE:LB)
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.