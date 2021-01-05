Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LKFN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 188,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

