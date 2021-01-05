Landstar System, Inc. Declares Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend by 107.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Landstar System stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.64.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

