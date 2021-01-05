LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.36 ($63.95).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of €59.63 and a 200 day moving average of €51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.