Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.63

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $20.51. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 411,219 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $244.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $5,851,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

