Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Receives C$31.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.06.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

LB stock opened at C$31.28 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$44.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2989569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

