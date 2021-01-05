Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $627.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report sales of $627.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.00 million and the highest is $627.02 million. Lazard posted sales of $708.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

