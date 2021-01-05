Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Shares Down 0.3%

Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 5,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leuthold Core ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) by 219.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.47% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

