Level01 (LVX) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $5,209.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00341982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00024342 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

