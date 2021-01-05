Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $209,324.39 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $209,324.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,146.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.87, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.