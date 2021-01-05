LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE LPL opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LG Display during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

