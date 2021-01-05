LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.53.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

