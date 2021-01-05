Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lincoln National have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, led by a strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products. It has been making changes in its sales mix to emphasize on sale without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. It has been streamlining businesses to exit non-core and less profitable ones. A strong capital position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, it expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment due to disruptions from COVID-19. High leverage, which puts pressure on balance sheet, remains another woe. Low interest rates will put pressure on its investment income.”

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. 21,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,224 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.