Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.20

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

