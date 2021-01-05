Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading Up 5.1%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 4,290,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,298,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,220.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

