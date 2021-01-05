Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.36

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.36 and traded as low as $63.00. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) shares last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 339,837 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on L shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.36. The stock has a market cap of C$22.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

