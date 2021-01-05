Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and IDAX. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00124474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00250526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00520270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00274233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018195 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.