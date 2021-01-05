LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

