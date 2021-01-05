LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.
Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.