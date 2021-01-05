LTO Network Reaches One Day Volume of $16.62 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $54.45 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 89.4% against the dollar. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00306475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00510152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049820 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00270269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018126 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,749,068 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

