LUKSO Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00005182 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00044930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00345287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00024359 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

