Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.25. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

