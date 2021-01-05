LUXCoin (LUX) Market Cap Reaches $547,977.16

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $547,977.16 and $4,835.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,468,089 coins and its circulating supply is 10,460,856 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

