MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 6.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $21.78. 1,134,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 665,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
