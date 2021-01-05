MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 6.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $21.78. 1,134,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 665,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 158.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after buying an additional 7,777,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $46,627,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

