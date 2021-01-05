MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
Featured Article: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.