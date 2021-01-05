Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 219,500 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.36 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

