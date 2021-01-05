Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.09 ($1.78).

Shore Capital reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 133.92 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.22. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 224 ($2.93).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

