Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $273.99

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $273.99 and last traded at $265.90, with a volume of 244377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.58. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $1,638,169.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,867 shares in the company, valued at $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,697 shares of company stock worth $71,387,709. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

