MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $25.50 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $24.25 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

