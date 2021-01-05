Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $119.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.55.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,179. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $149.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

