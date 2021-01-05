Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.57. 67,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

