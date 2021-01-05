Maxim Group Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Hold

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 707.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 5,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 679,735 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

