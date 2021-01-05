McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $429.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 463,571 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 280,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

