McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $184.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.08. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

