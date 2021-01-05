Measurable Data Token (MDT) Market Cap Reaches $15.30 Million

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $10.39. Measurable Data Token has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and $3.37 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Coin Profile

MDT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,790,346 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

Measurable Data Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $7.50, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Measurable Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Measurable Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

