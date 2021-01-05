Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) Shares Gap Up to $120.50

Shares of Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.50, but opened at $125.00. Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) shares last traded at $129.05, with a volume of 44,134 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.06. The stock has a market cap of £140.21 million and a P/E ratio of 27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37.

Get Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Griffith Davies sold 1,031,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of £120 ($156.78), for a total transaction of £123,830,880 ($161,785,837.47). Also, insider Stuart Quin bought 27,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.60 ($38,695.58).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.