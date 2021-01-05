Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0339

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,093.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00469539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 151.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,361,444 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

