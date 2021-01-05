Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

MLCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 743,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,875 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

