Meme (MEME) Price Up 12.5% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Meme token can currently be bought for $422.84 or 0.01247486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00264675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038139 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001340 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

