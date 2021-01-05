Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Head to Head Review

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meridian $85.96 million 1.44 $10.61 million $1.73 11.69

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A Meridian 16.13% 15.61% 1.17%

Summary

Meridian beats PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund investment products, treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities. The company also provides investment financing, working capital financing, multipurpose financing, operating lease, other financing activities, money lending and remittance, securities brokerage dealing and securities issuance underwriting, general or loss insurance, life insurance, Sharia banking, and venture capital services. It operates 1,256 branch offices comprising 139 main branches, 873 sub-branches, and 244 cash offices; and 17,928 automated teller machines. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk operates as a subsidiary of PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

