Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $793,352.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00035332 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001565 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021023 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002899 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,862,164 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

