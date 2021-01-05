Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.00

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 9550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $470,843 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

