Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,241,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

