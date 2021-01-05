Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.93

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.93 and traded as low as $56.91. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 344,259 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on MRU. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$58.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.93.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 3.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.