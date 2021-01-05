MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

MGM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 388,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,807,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.40. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

