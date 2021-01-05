MidasProtocol Hits One Day Volume of $8,395.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $178,286.43 and approximately $8,395.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 127.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 118.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00324363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00514230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049613 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

